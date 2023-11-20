Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in an arms licence case.

In its order, the Lucknow bench of the high court stated that a large number of metal cartridges were recovered from Abbas Ansari despite it being banned in shooting.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Team of 15 Doctors Surgically Remove Poisonous Arrows Stuck Deep Inside Elderly Man's Body in Indore.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi stated that it was a serious matter as the accused, despite being a public representative, committed this act.

It was submitted on behalf of Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), that he was a shooter and had a valid arms licence and hence he was entitled to keep three arms and there was no illegality in it.

Also Read | India Mushroom Summit 2023: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh Inaugurates Three-Day Event.

It was also submitted that the Delhi authorities had made correspondence with the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding the transfer of his arms licence, so it cannot be said that he concealed information about it.

Opposing the plea, the state's counsel said that eight arms and more than 4,000 metal cartridges were recovered from Abbas Ansari.

An FIR was lodged against him on October 12, 2019.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas Ansari obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and later he got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased arms based on the changed address.

The charge sheet in the case was filed against him on December 24, 2020.

Abbas Ansari won the 2022 assembly polls on a ticket of the SBSP, which was then in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)