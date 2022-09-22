Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old army aspirant who had come to Thane district in Maharashtra for an interview under the government's 'Agnipath' scheme was killed after being run over by a train, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday at Mumbra railway station.

Rameshwar Deore, hailing from Dhule district in Maharashtra, had come to Mumbra where interviews are underway for the recruitment of 'Agniveers' under the scheme, an official from Thane railway police station said.

Deore was run over by a speeding train, the official said without giving more details.

He was rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

