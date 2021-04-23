New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Army on Friday began the process to procure around 350 light tanks in a phased manner as part of its efforts to strengthen combat capability in mountainous regions.

The Army issued a Request for Information (RFI) for procurement of the tanks which are planned to be procured under the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

"The light tank must have the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain conditions across diverse threats and equipment profiles of the adversaries," according to the RFI.

Earlier, sources in the defence and security establishment said the tanks are being procured for deployment in mountainous border areas including in some sectors along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The RFI said the defence ministry is desirous of acquiring comprehensive technologies including detailed manufacturing know-how of the tank platform.

"The Indian development agency will retain the ownership of the design and technologies for the platform to ensure achievement of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India)," it said.

