New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is travelling to Srinagar to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Top Army Commanders will brief Gen Dwivedi on various aspects of the security scenario, military sources said.

It is not immediately clear whether the Army chief will travel to Pahalgam.

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam carnage.

The punitive measures against Pakistan were decided at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

