New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday held talks with his visiting South African counterpart Lt Gen Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, focusing on ways to military cooperation between the two armies.

The South African Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India.

Also Read | Ali Solih, Environment Minister of Maldives, Stabbed Near Male; Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

"General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of South African Army, and discussed ways to strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies," the Army tweeted.

Lt Gen Mbatha was given a ceremonial guard of honour ahead of the talks.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Successful MPSC Candidates Awaiting Appointment Letters Stage 'Bheekh Mango' Protest Outside DC's Office in Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)