Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) Several candidates who have cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations for various government posts but are yet to receive appointment letters staged a protest here on Tuesday.

A `Bheek Mango' (begging) protest was held outside the Pune district collector's office.

They have been running from pillar to post and have met several ministers and other political leaders, said one protester.

"But except promises, we have not got anything. That is why we have resorted to seeking alms. The government should give us alms in the form of appointment letters," he said.

More than 1,100 candidates are waiting for appointment, he claimed.

Explaining the plight, Akash Pardesi, another protester, said an advertisement for posts in the Irrigation, Public Works and Soil Conservation Departments was published in April 2019.

"Prelim exam was held in June 2019 and the main exam took place in November that year. The results were delayed due to COVID-19 and the Maratha reservation case," he said.

The results of the main exam were finally announced in December 2021 and around 3,000 students qualified for the interview. The final results were announced in April 2022, he said.

"Successful candidates have completed their medical examination and police verification, but no one has received the appointment letter," Pardesi added.

