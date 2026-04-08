New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, on Wednesday visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and undertook a sortie in the HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.

During the visit, the Army Chief experienced first-hand the helicopter's performance, agility, and mission readiness.

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The Prachand Light Combat Helicopter is an indigenously developed platform designed for high-altitude operations and is a key addition to India's combat capabilities.

On March 29, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, Odisha.

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In a post on X, the Army said that the COAS complimented the personnel for their dedication towards the nation's defence while hoping for them to continue dominating in the battlespace.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur. The exercise showcased seamless synergy of multifarious Air Defence weapon systems operating in a networked environment, effectively validating the detection-to-engagement cycle against new-age hybrid aerial threats. The #COAS complimented the Air Defence Warriors for their relentless commitment towards strengthening India's defence and exhorted them to continue striving for excellence and dominance in the evolving battlespace," the public relations wing of the Indian Army wrote in the post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)