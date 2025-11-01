Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Armed Forces received clear guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Operation Sindoor, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday, noting that the military is rapidly transforming and enhancing its capabilities.

Addressing an event at TRS College here, General Upendra Dwivedi said that self-confidence of the Armed Forces, mutual confidence and calmness were among the qualities that were evident during Operation Sindoor.

"Other than gaining the victory over the enemy, Operation Sindoor was to re-establish sovereignty, integrity and peace... It was the Prime Minister who said that it would be named Operation Sindoor... Whenever a daughter, mother, or sister applies Sindoor on her forehead, the prayers go to the soldier standing at the border to secure the nation... Confidence or calmness: Confidence in others and ourselves is very important... The chiefs of all three forces had to work together," he said

"The chiefs of all three forces remained calm. They were always seen smiling. Our calmness gave the country's people confidence that they were in safe hands. Courage: The Risk factor in such wars is very high... To minimise the risk, we countered every attack and even went 100km across the border," he added.

Referring to the "clear guidance" received by the Armed Forces, he said when there is "strong direction, we can send a clear message to our troops".

Talking to ANI later, he said coming to TRS College was a great privilege for him. "I was deeply inspired to come here and talk to the students. After Operation Sindoor, I realised that our youth are the future of India, and if I meet them and talk to them and share the lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, it will prove to be very effective for the future... I didn't talk about the military. I told them what we should learn in life. So I gave them some qualities: confidence, courage, collaboration, change, and clarity," he said.

He said if youth imbibe these qualities, they will grow into responsible citizens and attain success. (ANI)

