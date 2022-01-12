New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday termed the Nagaland firing incident as "regrettable" and said that it is being thoroughly investigated and also assured of "appropriate action" based on the outcome of the investigation.

"The regrettable incident that occurred in Oting, Nagaland on December 4 is being thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations," the Army Chief said while addressing media persons.

"We have SOPs that encapsulate our operational experience, which have stood the test of time. Appropriate action will be taken and corrective measures instituted to further refine our SOPs, based on the outcome of the investigation," he added.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Nagaland's Mon district last year when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces and the government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

The Indian Army expressed regret over the incident and had said it is being investigated at the highest level.

Further speaking to media persons on the North-Eastern Region, the Army Chief said that the overall security situation "remained under control".

"A robust security posture has significantly curtailed the operational space for terrorists. There has been a graduated deinduction, of Army units, from areas where the security situation has improved," the Army Chief said. (ANI)

