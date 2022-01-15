New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Indian Army on Saturday unveiled a national flag of the size 225 ft by 150 ft at the Jaisalmer military station in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

The flag, which was made entirely of Khadi material, was hoisted on the occasion of Army Day, the statement noted.

"In an event organised under strict protocols, GOC (General Officer Commanding) of the Battle Axe Division unveiled the national flag amidst select dignitaries who were among those present," the Indian Army's statement said.

This flag, which is clearly visible from a distance of several kilometers, truly showcased the pride, aspirations and spirit of nationalism of Indian citizens, it said.

The flag hoisting was followed by national anthem and a military band display, it noted.

"The hoisting of flag also commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," it stated.

