New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Indian Army has signed key agreements to bolster its defence capabilities through indigenous innovation. These include a MoU with ADRIN for precision targeting software 'LAKSHYA-PT' and a contract with Zen Technologies for an Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator. Additionally, the first tranche of systems under the indigenous Battlefield Surveillance System 'Project Sanjay' has been inducted into field formations, according to an ADG PI - Indian Army post.

Taking on X, Indian Army wrote, "Towards inclusion of Niche Technology in Precision Targeting, a MoU was signed between Indian Army & Advanced Data Processing & Research Institute (ADRIN), Hyderabad for design & development of precision targeting software 'Location Awareness & Knowledge Based Solution for High Resolution 3D Layer Archive for Precision Targeting' (LAKSHYA-PT). LAKSHYA-PT is an indigenously Designed & Developed Software which will facilitate target acquisition with a sub-decametre accuracy."

They further wrote, "The Indian Army continues to spearhead the #AtmanirbharBharat initiative by signing a contract with M/s Zen Technologies Private Limited for Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator, designed and developed through the 'Make' route."

"'Project Sanjay' - the indigenous Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS) was flagged off by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on 24 Jan this year. The first tranche of the systems has been delivered today for induction into the Field Formations; balance systems will be inducted progressively by October this year," the post added on X.

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is augmenting the strength of armed forces and is opening new dimensions of manufacturing, research and development by collaborating with the private sector, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced earlier in March.

"India has firmly moved forward towards self-reliance in the defence sector. It shows not only our commitment to self-reliance but also our commitment to public-private partnership and collaboration," he said. (ANI)

