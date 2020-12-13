Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) An Army jawan died during a cordon and search operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Rifleman Abdul Majed Dar, a resident of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, was part of a cordon and search operation in Zainapora area of Shopian district on Saturday, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

"Due to undulating terrain, rifleman Dar slipped and fell from a height. He was rescued by his team, provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest Army medical facility," he said.

However, the 44-year-old jawan succumbed to injuries.

A solemn ceremony was organised at Army's Badamibagh cantonment here on Sunday to pay tribute to Dar.

Lt Gen B S Raju, Chinar Corps Commander, led all ranks in paying homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the nation.

Rifleman Dar had joined the Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

