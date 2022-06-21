Cachar (Assam) [India] June 21 (ANI): As several parts of the Cachar district of Assam including urban and rural parts of Silchar are totally submerged, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) carried out rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the district in a massive way.

The rescue teams on Monday rescued more than 3,000 people including pregnant women, children and senior citizens from different parts of Silchar town and the Cachar district, informed the Cachar district administration.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Summoned by ED in National Herald Case for 5th Time.

In view of the continuous entering of water from the Barak River into the Silchar town, the Cachar district administration has restricted vehicular movement on many roads.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry one lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on Tuesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Rising in India As People Are Not Following Appropriate Behaviour, Says Health Expert.

Speaking to media persons at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, the Chief Minister said, "For the first time in the history of Assam, a special plane of Indian Air Force will carry 1 lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on June 21. Nothing like this ever before happened in Assam history. The Northeast Frontier Railway has also agreed to run a special relief train."

Meanwhile, the flood situation at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve also continues.

A total of 25 anti-poaching camps have been inundated by flood water till Monday.

"In connection with this, essential rations are distributed among the anti-poaching camp staff of the Park," informed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mangaldoi Wildlife Division.

The Chief Minister further informed that more than 2000 villages of Nagaon and Morigaon district are still reeling under flood waters in the state.

"We are trying to help the flood-affected people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to enquire about the flood situation in the state. Today morning Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called and all central government agencies Indian Air Force, Indian Railway, Indian Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations," he noted.

"There is no fund problem. All this is possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday informed that 11 people died in floods and landslides in the last 24 hours.

As nearly 42.28 lakh people in 33 districts in Assam have been affected, Sarma on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to prioritise relief operations instead of following procedures to avoid delays in supply relief.

The flood and landslides have claimed 82 lives in Assam this year so far and 27 people are still missing.

In the current spell of flood in the state, more than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in lower Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.

As the flood waters submerged Silchar town in the Cachar district on Monday, an order issued by the district administration stated that "The water levels at various places of the town are rapidly rising and the current of water is also very high. Considering the situation, it is very risky for vehicles(two-wheelers/three-wheelers/four-wheelers) to ply through the route starting from Bilpar to National Highway through Rangirkhari Point and from Bilpar to Link Road point through Sonai Road."

"With a view to further augment our efforts, with a view to safeguarding the lives of people, vehicular traffic to, from and within the above-mentioned area is hereby restricted for the next 24 hours by exercising the powers vested with District Disaster Management Authority under section 34, subsection (b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 w.e.f for the next 24 hours." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)