Siachen, Jul 19 (PTI) An army officer was killed while three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in the Siachen glacier in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The army officials said the injured soldiers have been safely evacuated to a hospital.

Also Read | Karnataka Government To Launch Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Dubs It World's Biggest Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme for Women (Watch Video).

The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)