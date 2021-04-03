Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) The Army on Saturday organised a career counselling session for youngsters in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to empower, encourage and engage them in a constructive way, a defence spokesperson said.

The event was organised at Gool to promote career awareness amongst the youth vis-a-vis to present significant platform for identification of youth for appearing in various competitive examinations as per their interest and caliber, the spokesperson said. He said a total of 100 youngsters including students, both boys and girls, participated in the session.

“The youth were explained in detail about career courses and job opportunities at various stages and age groups such as enrolment in the Army, police, paramilitary forces and exploring the feasibility for opening own business by undergoing free training and courses which is being imparted from time to time,” the spokesperson said.

Post counselling session, he said, the youngsters were categorised according to age groups for various job profiles and their names were included for courses to be planned by the Army in the future at Gool and Mahore. PTI TAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)