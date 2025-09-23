Menchuka (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a health and awareness programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka under the Swasthya Naari, Shashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan, and Poshan Maah on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence PRO, this event was held at Menchukha Valley Public School. The theme of the event was "Healthy Women, Empowered Families - Promoting Health and Awareness", which highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and community empowerment.

The Ministry of Defence said that the event commenced with a Medical and Dental Health Check-up Camp, benefitting 90 children and 16 school staff members. The camp offered essential screenings and guidance on oral hygiene, nutrition, and overall well-being, thereby promoting healthier lifestyles among young learners and educators.

As per the statement, the key highlight of the day was an interactive lecture and live demonstration by the Regimental Medical Officer (RMO) on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and First Aid. During this session, dtudents were trained in life-saving techniques, including hands-on practice of CPR and basic first aid procedures. This practical exposure empowered children with vital knowledge to respond effectively in medical emergencies.

Additionally, the session also included an interaction over tea with the participants, which further strengthened the bond between the medical team and the school community. Later, the programme concluded with a group photograph, capturing the spirit of unity and awareness.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this initiative reflected the commitment to nurturing healthier communities by focusing on the health and empowerment of women and children. The statement said that by instilling awareness of preventive care and equipping the next generation with first aid skills, the campaign contributes to building a Healthier Nation and Stronger Families.

This event was conducted under the guidance of the Indian Army in collaboration with local stakeholders, reaffirming their dedication towards public welfare, community health, and national well-being.

Earlier, as part of the nationwide 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,' 150 General Hospital in Rajouri, under Brigadier Poonam Raj, organised a health camp for women and children from nearby rural villages in collaboration with the Military Dental Centre (MDC), Rajouri. Sarpanch Shazia Tabassum said the camp provided medical checkups, counselling, and support for family health issues, calling it "a great initiative by the Army."

Speaking to ANI, Shazia Tabassum said, "Women from far-reaching villages have come here to attend the program organised by 150 GH. Medical counselling and health checkups were done... All their health and family problems were heard and solved... This is a great initiative by the Army..." (ANI)

