Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the seventh editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22 January 2026.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed the latest innovations presented by participating companies and institutions in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, simulation, training, and future technologies across various civilian, commercial, and defence sectors.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also visited several pavilions of government and private entities, as well as leading national and international companies participating in the two exhibitions, and was briefed on the latest technological developments in robotics, smart control systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and simulation and training solutions, in addition to industrial and commercial applications of artificial intelligence.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Ghanem Sultan Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group; and Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2026.

This year's editions feature the participation of more than 387 exhibiting companies and institutions and 260 delegations from 39 countries, alongside a distinguished group of experts, industry leaders and specialists from around the world.

The event provides a platform for exchanging ideas and strategic insights on the latest scientific developments and future trends in the unmanned systems sector, and the future of artificial intelligence applications and solutions in commercial and civilian sectors, as well as their importance in advancing transport and logistics systems, the energy sector, precision industries, and other key fields. (ANI)

