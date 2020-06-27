Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The mortal remains of Naik DSV Sachin More, who lost his life during the construction of a road and bridge in Leh was given full military honours at the Pune airport where it arrived on Friday evening.

The mortal remains of the non-commissioned officer were received at Pune airport by military personnel of Headquarters Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub-Area with full military honours, according to a release by the Southern Command.

A wreath on behalf of the Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command was laid in honour of the valiant soldier by Station Commander, Pune. Tributes were also paid by other military personnel from the station to the soldier who made the supreme sacrifice during the construction of road and bridge in extreme weather conditions in Leh.

More belongs to Sakori village of Nashik district and is survived by his wife. The last rites will be performed today in his home town with full military honours. (ANI)

