New Delhi, June 24: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers who fought with Chinese troops in face-offs in Eastern Ladakh sector, said news agency ANI. General Naravane also visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation on the ground.

According to the ANI sources, General Navarane visited the hospital and met with all the injured soldiers who fought with Chinese troops in face-offs in Eastern Ladakh sector. Earlier, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the violent face-offs in Pangong Tso lake, Finger area and Galwan river valley on June 15-16. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Meets Soldiers Injured in Galwan Valley Clash During His Ladakh Visit.

Here's the ANI report:

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane today awarded commendation cards to the soldiers who fought with Chinese troops in face-offs in Eastern Ladakh sector. Indian&Chinese troops have been engaged in violent face-offs in Pangong Tso lake, Finger area & Galwan river valley: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/SQlhUAnVVf — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Among other details, Indian Army on Wednesday said that Army Chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation on the ground. General Navarane also commended troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm, army said. Meanwhile, top Indian and Chinese military commanders arrived at a consensus on the "outstanding issues" and agreed to take necessary measures to "cool down" the situation at their borders.

