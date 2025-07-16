Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) The Army on Wednesday paid tributes to the first assault canine dog integrated with a camera surveillance system, Bajaj, which died a day earlier after prolonged illness.

"Chinar Corps expresses heartfelt condolences on the demise of Assault Canine Dog 'Bajaj' on 15 July 2025 after a prolonged illness. A vital member of our combat team, Bajaj stood as a symbol of loyalty, strength and courage," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

The first Indian Army assault dog integrated with the K9 surveillance camera system, Bajaj participated in numerous high-risk counter terrorism operations in the Kashmir valley, often leading from the front and safeguarding the lives of soldiers, the Army said.

"For his exceptional service, Bajaj was honoured with the COAS Commendation Card (Aug 2022), GOC-in-C Commendation Card (Jan 2022) and the Chinar Medallion (2021). A true warrior who served the nation till his last breath. Rest in peace, Braveheart," it added.

