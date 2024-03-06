Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) An Army porter was killed in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in the evening in Makri village of Nowshera sector, they said, adding that the body of Rajesh Kumar has been retrieved from the spot.

Kumar was a resident of Saryah village near the LoC in Nowshera and was working as an Army porter, the officials said.

Police said the exact nature of the explosion was yet to be ascertained but it is suspected to be an anti-personnel landmine.

Further legal proceedings are on, they added.

