Akhnoor (Jammu), Jun 14 (PTI) Praising the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for huge potential and capability, Northern army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that army has provide the youth a platform to showcase their cricketing talent and preparing them for a sporting career at the state and national level.

The Indian army's first tournament in Jammu region titled ‘White knight cricket premier league' was conducted over a period of a month, closely contested between 10 district teams of the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Army provided a platform --white knight cricket premier league--to youth of the region to show talent and excel in the world of cricket. The tournament served as a platform to showcase the cricketing talent of the youth of the J-K and preparing them for a sporting career at the state and national level", Lt Gen Dwivedi said here.

The army commander, who felicitated the award winning teams and players said that Indian army continues with its string of initiatives in the areas of youth development and promotion of sports in the region.

He said that there is a huge potential in the youth of the region.

Praising fast blower Umran Malik for selection into Indian team after his exceptional performance in Indian Premier League (IPL), he said the platform aims at giving opportunity to youth living in rural and remote areas.

He said through this platform they can showcase their talent and make their areas proud of themselves by working hard for their selections at state and national level.

White Knight Corps of the Indian Army conducted a grand T-20 cricket tournament at Country cricket stadium in Gharota area of Akhnoor border belt in Jammu.

The army commander said that 82 teams comprising of 2000 players have participated in the tournament and six players have already been selected for state team.

The tournament's final game was played between the teams, Sher-e-Samba and Poonch Panthers. The team Poonch Panthers put up a stellar performance to clinch the White Knight Cricket Premier league Championship title.

Kumel was declared the ‘Man of the match' and Surabh Manhas from Shere-e-Samba was crowned as the ‘Man of the Series'. Umar Bhat was awarded with the Orange Cap for his excellent performance in Batting and Kumel was honoured with the purple Cap for bagging the most wickets in the Series.

The award winning teams and players were felicitated by Lt Gen Dwidevi and prominent civil dignitaries in presence of a huge gathering of locals.

Dwidevi praised the amazing display of sporting talent by the youth during the tournment.

In the recent past, prominent cricketers have emerged from the region and participated in national level, he said.

Indian Army in close coordination with J- K Sports Council, J- K Cricket Association and civil administration will continue to organize such events to provide opportunities to the youth to fulfil their aspirations.

