New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Indian Army had signed a contract for the procurement of an indigenously developed Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicle developed through the iDEX channel.

“The state-of-the-art airborne platform would enhance the surveillance, targeting, and tracking capabilities and carry out precision targeting of enemy targets”, the Indian Army said.

The iDEX initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2018 with an aim to achieve self-reliance and foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace by engaging industries, including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes, and academia.

The iDEX scheme has partnered with leading incubators in the country to provide handholding, technical support, and guidance to the winners of iDEX challenges.

The Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) is launched with Problem Statements (PS) from the Armed Forces and OFB/DPSUs for resolution by innovators. (ANI)

