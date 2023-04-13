New Delhi, April 13: An Army soldier died of gunshot injuries at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, around 12 hours after four personnel from an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident. The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident. Firing Reported Inside Bhatinda Military Station in Punjab, Four Killed.

"A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon," the Army said. "The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region," it said in a statement.

The Army said the soldier was immediately evacuated to the military hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. It said the soldier had returned from leave on April 11. Punjab Firing: Shots Fired Inside Bathinda Military Station, Four Killed; Search Operations Underway.

"The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide," the Army said.

A senior official said it could be a case of accidental firing as well. There will be a thorough investigation into the case. "There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 4:30 am at Bathinda Military Station," the Army said.

