India News | Army Soldier Who Died While Deboarding Train in Assam Cremated in Rajasthan

Kota, Jun 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old Indian Army soldier who died in an accident at a railway station in Assam was cremated with full state honours in his native village, Kherkheda, in Jhalawar district on Sunday, authorities said.

Naik Pawan Prajapati was deboarding a train in Assam late Thursday, when he fell headfirst and sustained critical injuries, Jhalawar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Charan said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Prajapati's five-year-old son lit his father's pyre from the lap of his grandfather.

Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, Khanpur MLA Suresh Gurjar, Manohar Thana MLA Govind Ranipuria, and SDM Charan were among those who attended the funeral.

The soldier's tricolour-draped body was carried for about eight km in a procession from Asnawar to Kherkheda village.