Gangtok, Apr 16 (PTI) The Army has successfully concluded ARMEX-24, a high-altitude adventure expedition, that took the participants on a journey from the dense jungles of the northern part of West Bengal to the treacherous, snow-clad heights of Sikkim, covering a total of 146 kilometres.

The journey was conducted from March 22 to April 14. Excluding the acclimatisation period, the team undertook 18 days of relentless movement across difficult terrain, navigating steep gradients, unpredictable weather and rugged trails, a Defence statement said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A specially selected team of 20 military personnel volunteered for this mission. Their journey tested physical endurance, mental resilience, and the power of coordinated teamwork in extreme conditions.

The route spanned dramatic shifts in altitude — from sub-tropical jungles to elevations above 14,000 feet. Soldiers demonstrated adaptive prowess and determination in low-oxygen, high-stress environments, the statement said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 1 Killed, Passenger Narrowly Escaped After Namma Metro Viaduct Falls on Autorickshaw During Transportation at Kogilu Cross in Karnataka (Watch Video).

It said that the successful culmination of ARMEX-24 reinforces the Indian Army's commitment to operational preparedness through rigorous, terrain-realistic training.

“ARMEX-24 is more than just an expedition — it reflects the Indian Army's ethos of perseverance, discipline, and operational readiness,” said a senior Army officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)