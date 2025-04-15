Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Indian Army's support for the Azmat-e-Hind initative at the Line of Control (LOC) in Teetwal area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir has boosted border tourism in the area, transforming Teetwal from being known for cross-border tensions to now being a "beacon of hope and tourism" with potential, Army officials said on Tuesday.

Azmat-e-Hind, which translates to "Pride of India" is a 104 feet high national flag, aimed at showcasing the valour of the armed forces, the resilience of local communities, and the beauty of the border areas.

"Azmat-e-Hind was made in 2023 in Teetwal for one purpose that tourists visit these border and remote areas, see the area and stay with the people and see how the Army, with the local population, works together," Brigadier SK Pradhan, Commander of Shakti Vijay Brigade, told ANI.

The Army official said that home stays have been established in the area for tourists, and the people have been trained by the Indian Army to ensure that the places are well maintained and people are taken good care of.

"Many locals have established home stays, and they have been trained by the Indian Army so that they can be maintained properly and they can take good care of the people so that any tourist comes here, he goes back and sends ten people back to this place instead of one," he said.

"The Indian Army has played a crucial role in transforming the narrative. Ensuring security to facilitating infrastructure and logistics support has been instrumental in turning the border village into a tourist-friendly zone," read a statement from the Indian Army.

"One of the most emotional highlights is the 104 ft High National Flag hoisting at the LOC where patriotic fervor fills the air and visitors stand shoulder to shoulder with soldiers saluting the tricolor," read the statement.

Army personnel also engage with tourists and students through interactive sessions, sharing stories of bravery and service, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the citizens they protect.

Residents have reportedly welcomed the initiative, noting that the increase in tourism is already beginning to benefit the economy.

Sunder Shamin, a student at Army Goodwill High School, said that the more than a 100 feet high flag showcases India's unity, and honours the fallen soldiers during wartime.

"This village is not only a tourist place but it shows the brave unity of India. Yes, this is the same place where, during the three wars with Pakistan, many heroes of our country lost their lives for the pride and pride of their Mother India...The Azmat-e-Hind memorial was made to honour the sacrifice of the soldiers, with the 104 feet high flag being a symbol of unity and pride of ours," Shamin told ANI.

Highlighting the diversity and rich history of battles in the place, the student added, "All the tourists who come here explore the area This place is very good to discuss about our history, how in the three wars that took place in our country...I request everyone to come here and know about the history of this place, like how we have a Sharda temple and gurudwara shows our diversity in unity."

Kupwara's 104-foot high national flag installed at the Army's memorial called Azmat-e-Hind was installed on November 21, 2023. It has also served as a venue for various events, including organising Yoga on International Yoga Day and having students be taken to various programs for Border area Youth exchange program. (ANI)

