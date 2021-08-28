Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Sikh Regiment celebrated 175 years of its raising at Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh Cantt on Saturday.

As per the official release, the Regiment's ceremonial celebrations commenced with a customary paying of homage to the martyrs at the Regiment's War Memorial, which was followed by Sainik Sammelan by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Col of the Sikh Regiment through a video conference.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination, Ration Distribution in Schools to Continue After Classes Start from September 1, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon released 'first day cover' to commemorate this day. The events also included the release of the 'SIKH' magazine and unveiling of 'Dodrans bicentennial' silver trophy.

The first Battalion of the Sikh regiment was raised on July 30, 1846. The regiment has fought several successful battles in the pre-Independence era including World War- I and World War- II. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyber Police in Mumbai’s Vakola Helps Shop Owner In Retrieving Rs 24.7 Lakh In Case Of Suspected ‘Online Fraud’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)