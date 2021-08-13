New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Around 1.33 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday and around 83,000 of them got the first dose, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 1.12 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 31.51 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 7.91 lakh vaccine doses – 3.10 lakh Covaxin and 4.81 lakh Covishield -- left on Friday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to seven days.

Health Department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

They said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.

In view of short supply of vaccine and a large number of beneficiaries due for the second dose, the Delhi Health Department recently issued orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 1.77 lakh doses daily.

