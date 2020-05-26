India News | Around 17 Lakh People Return to State in More Than 1265 Trains: UP Govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Around 17 lakh people have returned to Uttar Pradesh in more than 1265 trains, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday.

"Around 17,00,728 people in more than 1265 trains have returned to the state of Uttar Pradesh from different states till 2 pm today," said Additional Chief Secretary Awasthi.

Also Read | 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

On May 24, Awasthi had said that around 23 lakh migrant labourers have been brought to Uttar Pradesh from other states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, 197 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases of COVID-19 to 2,680 in the state.

Also Read | Locust Attack: 10 Districts in Uttar Pradesh on Alert After 'Tiddi Dal' Attacks Crops in Neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 3,698 people have been discharged from the disease while 170 deaths have been reported till date, according to the State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)