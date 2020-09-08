Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Around 80 personnel including staff and officers of SVP National Police Academy have been tested positive for COVID-19 here, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the infected personnel were tested in a phased manner and have been quarantined accordingly. All the personnel who tested positive to Coronavirus are stable.

The staff who were tested Covid-19 positive were quarantined and were not involved in training duties. Personnel who were tested Covid-19 positive earlier will be recovered soon, it said.

The Academy conducted a Dikshant Parade to 131 IPS Probationers of 71RR (2018) batch on September 4. (ANI)

