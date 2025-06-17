Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) All arrangements, including a multi-tier security deployment, were finalized in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

The arrangements were finalized at a meeting chaired by Samba Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma and among others attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Virender Singh Manhas to ensure a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for the visiting devotees, the official said.

The 38-day yatra to 3,880 meters high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start from the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir Valley on July 3.

The Samba district administration has prioritized pilgrim comfort through extensive infrastructure upgrades and putting in advanced communication systems, the deputy commissioner said.

“Public address systems and speakers have been installed across lodgement centres in the district to enable real-time announcements and emergency advisories, while print, electronic and social media platforms are being utilized to ensure pilgrims receive timely updates on cut-off timings and safety protocols,” he added.

The SSP outlined a robust multi-tier security deployment strategy featuring enhanced surveillance mechanism with special focus on sensitive zones and strategic security positioning around langar locations.

“This comprehensive monitoring system will ensure the safety of pilgrims throughout their sacred journey,” he added.

The meeting was informed that the medical and emergency preparedness has been given paramount importance with deployment of qualified health personnel and positioning of ambulances equipped with essential medical equipments at all strategic locations.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has been directed to conduct mandatory mock drills with strategic placement of fire extinguishers and CCTV surveillance at all langar and lodging facilities, ensuring rapid response capabilities in any emergency situation, the official said.

