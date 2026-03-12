Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Coimbatore District Police introduced 'Kovai Digi Cop,' a new WhatsApp-based chatbot designed to provide citizens with easy digital access to various police services and emergency assistance. 'Kovai Digi Cop' is a first-of-its-kind chatbot aimed at providing easy digital access for the public.

Coimbatore: SP K Karthikeyan, while speaking to the reporters, said, "Today, Coimbatore District Police has launched a WhatsApp chatbot service for citizens, named Covaidigicop. You can see the number 9840091100. This is the number people can save in their contact list and send a message with 'HI' to this number. There will be two language options available, and whichever language option they choose, they will be provided with 9 verticals of services... Additionally, people can pay their traffic challans with a single click. Other options include cybercrime-related services, traffic challans, verifying the authenticity of mobile phones, and blocking your cell phone..."

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, March 12, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

On the other hand, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that the construction of the new 4-lane, double-tier elevated corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal, being built at a cost of over ₹3,500 crore, is progressing in full swing and is scheduled for completion by November 2027.

Originally initiated in 2010 but terminated in 2016, this vital infrastructure project was restarted in 2023 following requests from the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Port Trust, guided by a technical committee. The 20.9 km-long corridor is uniquely designed with two levels to efficiently segregate different types of traffic.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The lower tier is dedicated exclusively to local city traffic and features 13 ramps at key locations to ease congestion on surface roads along the Cooum River between the beach and Koyambedu. These strategic ramps will significantly improve mobility, with key entry and exit points located at Sivananda Salai, College Road, Spur Tank Road, and Koyambedu.

Upon completion, the corridor will provide seamless 24/7 highway connectivity, significantly boosting the Chennai Port's cargo handling capacity from the current 53 million tonnes (MTPA) to an estimated 200 MTPA by 2047.

Earlier, in March, the Tamil Nadu Police registered FIRs against unidentified fraudsters for allegedly siphoning off over ₹1 crore from several residents of Coimbatore through a series of cyber scams.

In one instance, a retired government employee residing in Singanallur was cheated of ₹19 lakh. The victim received a video call on January 13 from a stranger claiming her name was linked to a 206-count scam involving the CEO of a private airline. Threatening her with a "digital arrest," the fraudsters coerced her into sharing her bank account details and passwords under the guise of verifying transactions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)