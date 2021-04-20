Kochi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Indian Navy has handed over the arrested crew of the Sri Lankan fishing vessel, along with the seized 300 kg narcotics from it, to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation, official sources said here on Tuesday,

The Navy had on April 19 busted an international smuggling racket operating through Arabian sea, seizing narcotics worth Rs 3,000 crore from a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, which originated from Pakistan.

Sources said investigations by other agencies were in progress in connection with the seizure of heroin from the Sri Lankan fishing vessel.

Personnel on Indian Naval Ship "Suvarna", which was on surveillance patrol in the Arabian Sea, had arrested five Sri Lnakan nationals on board the vessel.

They said the seized fishing vessel, which was brought to Kochi coast on Monday, is presently berthed alongside in Mattacherry wharf.

It is currently under the custody of the NCB.

A defence spokesman on Monday had described it as a major catch, not only in terms of the quantity and cost, but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast in Pakistan and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations.

The approximate value of the seizure in the international market is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore, he had said.PTI

