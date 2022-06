Chandigarh [India], June 27 (ANI): The lawyer of arrested IAS Sanjay Popli whose son was allegedly shot dead in front of his eyes, on Sunday said he is seeking the police's permission to allow the bureaucrat to perform the last rites of his son and will file bail applications further.

Speaking to media persons, Advocate Matwinder Singh, Lawyer of IAS Sanjay Popli's family, "We're seeking permission of police that arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli be taken to perform last rites of his son. We'll be filing for his bail applications & have no objection towards his son's postmortem."

Advocate Matwinder Singh also said the family is not in a condition to give a statement regarding their version of the incident at present.

"At present, arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli's family is in shock and isn't in a fit condition to give a statement regarding their version of the incident," he added.

IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who has been arrested on corruption charges, on Saturday alleged that the Vigilance Department has murdered his son and he is an eyewitness to the incident.

"I am an eye-witness, they (police officials) are taking me....my son was shot by them," said Popli.

The IAS officer's son died of gunshot injuries on Saturday. While the police said Kartik Popli, died by suicide, his family, however, has claimed he was murdered.

"They tortured my child and killed him. They tortured my domestic help for evidence. The entire vigilance bureau and the DSP are under the pressure from the chief minister. This is the way they are killing people," the mother of Kartik Popli said.

The incident comes days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested IAS officer Popli and his accomplice on corruption charges. Anu Preet Kular, a relative of Sanjay Popli alleged that the "Vigilance people murdered him".

"Vigilance team asked Sanjay Popli to sign on something otherwise it won't be good for his son. They locked him in a room and took his son upstairs. We were standing downstairs and after some time we heard the sound of gunshots. The Vigilance people murdered him."

SSP Kuldeep Chahal said that the boy allegedly shot himself in the head with his father's licensed pistol.

"The vigilance team had arrived (at IAS Sanjay Popli's house) for an enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was taken to a hospital," SSP Chahal said.

The Vigilance Department of Punjab on Saturday recovered over 12 kg of gold among other items from arrested Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli's house.

"Four days after the arrest of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in a corruption case, the Vigilance Bureau on Saturday recovered over 12 Kg gold, 3 Kg silver, four Apple iPhones, one Samsung fold phone and two Samsung smartwatches from the storeroom of his house at Sector 11, Chandigarh," stated the Vigilance Department release.

IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested on June 20, for allegedly demanding a 1 per cent commission as a bribe of Rs 7 lakhs for clearance of tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. His accomplice identified as Sandeep Wats was also arrested from Jalandhar. (ANI)

