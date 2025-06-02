Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) The counsel of the 22-year-old female influencer, arrested for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, on Monday filed a petition in the Alipore Court here, alleging that she was denied basic amenities in the correctional home where she is lodged.

The court has sought a report in this regard by June 4, her lawyer Mohammed Samimuddin said.

Also Read | Errol Musk in India: Elon Musk's Father, Serving As Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System, Arrives, To Witness India's Green Tech and EV Growth (See Pics).

"No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been feeling well. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4," Samimudding told PTI.

The Kolkata Police had arrested Sharmishtha Panoli from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared at sbi.co.in, Know How To Check Scores Online.

On Saturday, a court in Kolkata sent Panoli to judicial custody till June 13.

The influencer has been booked under relevant sections for promoting enmity between different groups, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, apart from intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)