Mumbai, June 2: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the much-awaited SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 today, June 2. Aspirants nationwide can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in. The Mains exam for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) was held on April 10 and 12, 2025. NEET UG 2025 Result Date: NTA Likely To Release Answer Key Today, Final Result Expected Next Week at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard Online.

The recruitment drive aims to fill over 13,732 clerical vacancies across India. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates, while individual scorecards, detailing section-wise marks, overall scores, and cut-offs, will be released soon. Scroll below to know the steps to check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 online. JEE Advanced Result 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank in Highly Competitive Exam, Says ‘Setting Daily Goals, Not Using Any Shortcuts’ Is the Mantra to His Success (Watch Video).

Steps To Check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Online

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Scroll down and click on the “Careers” link at the bottom of the homepage

Navigate to the “Current Openings” section

Look for “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)”

Click on the link titled “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025”

A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of qualified candidates

Look for your roll number in the list. Candidates can use Ctrl+F to easily locate their roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference

The individual scorecards will be released soon and can be accessed through the candidate login portal on the same website.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam must now gear up for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is mandatory for final selection. The LPT will assess the candidate’s ability to read, write, and speak the local language of the state they applied for. However, those who studied the specified local language in Class 10 or 12 and can produce valid documentation may be exempted from taking the test.

