Karimganj, July 10: A 34-year-old Rohingya woman, a Bangladeshi arrested for illegally entering Assam, gave birth to a baby girl by caesarean section (C-section) in a state-run hospital in Karimganj district, an official said on Saturday.

The woman identified as Rasida Begum and her husband Muhammad Alam along with their family members were arrested on December 28, 2020. They are Rohingya Muslims and were residents of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. They are currently lodged in Karimganj District Jail. Supreme Court Refuses Interim Relief to Rohingya Immigrants, Allows Deportation to Myanmar As per Procedure Prescribed.

"Rasida Begum gave birth to a girl child at the Karimganj Civil Hospital last night. The child weighed 3.5 kg. As of now, both mother and daughter are in healthy condition," Karimganj District Jail Superintendent Sanjib Kumar Chetia said.

Several detained illegal immigrants had given birth to babies in the jail, but this is the first instance of caesarean delivery of an inmate, he said. She was pregnant at the time of her arrest at Churiabari in the district.

"As Rasida's health condition started deteriorating due to pregnancy, she was admitted to the hospital three days back," Chetia said. Altogether 42 illegal immigrants from various countries are currently lodged in Karimganj District Jail and 14 of them are Rohingyas, he said.

