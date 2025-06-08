New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised the release of Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster, calling it "a matter of abundant joy" as the NDA government marks 11 years in power. He emphasised that the book provides a profound analysis of India's legal transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the sweeping reforms that have reshaped the nation's legislative landscape.

He praised the new book's comprehensive approach to documenting the sweeping reforms that have reshaped the nation's legal framework, reinforcing Modi's vision of governance centred on justice, efficiency, and heritage preservation.

Authored by Dr Adish C Aggarwala, a distinguished Senior Advocate and President of the International Council of Jurists (London), the book meticulously chronicles the legal milestones of Modi's tenure. The book highlights how newly enacted laws have strengthened judicial accountability, ensuring a more responsive and responsible legal system for society.

Among its key highlights are the abrogation of Article 370, which integrated Jammu and Kashmir more fully into the Indian Union, the repeal of archaic colonial-era statutes, the landmark criminal justice overhaul, and the historic construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Through these initiatives, the book states, Modi has redefined the Indian legal system, ensuring it aligns with the country's socio-political realities while fostering national unity and progressive governance.

Amit Shah, in his remarks, highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance philosophy effortlessly integrates citizen welfare with the restoration of India's rich cultural and historical legacy. He emphasised that the book would serve as an invaluable resource in fostering a strong sense of nation-building among its readers, shedding light on the transformative role of law as both a safeguard and a catalyst for societal progress.

The book explores four key pillars of Modi's legal reforms, each contributing to the reshaping of India's legislative framework. First, India is a Global Legal Torchbearer, where Modi's leadership has positioned the country as a pioneer in progressive legislation on environmental sustainability, digital infrastructure, and financial technology. India's advancements in digital payments, Aadhaar-based identification, and technology-driven governance have gained international recognition, with many nations adopting similar models.

Second, Breaking Colonial Shackles, where Modi's government has systematically dismantled outdated British-era laws, replacing them with modern legislation that aligns with India's contemporary realities. The abrogation of Article 370 stands out as a landmark move, severing colonial-era geopolitical dependencies and strengthening India's sovereign legal identity.

Third, Minimum Government and Maximum Governance have led to the repeal of thousands of obsolete laws, significantly easing bureaucratic constraints and compliance burdens for citizens and businesses alike. The decriminalisation of minor offences reflects a shift towards a more facilitative and citizen-friendly legal system, enhancing the ease of living and doing business across the country.

Finally, Dynamic and Democratic Legal Foundations, where Modi's legal policies reinforce transparency, accountability, and accessibility. Initiatives such as digital tracking of subsidies, biometric-based verification, and proactive social welfare mechanisms have transformed governance into an efficient, data-driven system that curtails corruption while ensuring equitable resource distribution.

Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, also in his foreword to the book, commended it for offering a profound perspective on the transformative journey of governance under Modi's leadership. He noted that the book effectively captures the essence of legal evolution in India, detailing how Modi's policies have shaped a more responsive and modern legal environment.

Dr. Aggarwala, who serves as Chairman of the All India Bar Association and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has awarded Modi an impressive 95% score for his contributions to legal reform. This assessment underscores the depth and significance of the Prime Minister's legal initiatives, portraying him as a strategic leader with a far-reaching vision.

The 560-page collector's edition of "Modi's Niti Shastra" is printed in a high-quality six-colour format on premium Japanese Mat Art paper, making it a global publication tailored for scholars, policymakers, and legal professionals worldwide. Its detailed exploration of India's evolving legal landscape positions it as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to understand the far-reaching impact of Modi's governance on the country's judicial and legislative framework. (ANI)

