Itanagar, Apr 25 (PTI) A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly, led by its speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, met Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Stephen Twigg in London on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed a wide range of issues related to parliamentary democracy and the role of legislators in promoting development and good governance, an official statement said here.

Sona, who is also the chairman of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III, highlighted the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

He also emphasised on the need for greater cooperation and exchange of best practices among Commonwealth countries to promote good governance.

Twigg appreciated the delegation's efforts to promote democratic values and governance in Arunachal Pradesh.

He emphasized the importance of the role of legislators in promoting social and economic development, and urged the delegation to continue their efforts to strengthen democratic institutions in the state and the region.

The assembly delegation is on a study tour to the UK to learn about parliamentary procedures and practices, as well as governance and development models.

They visited the British Parliament and met with several Members of Parliament to discuss parliamentary procedures and practices. They also visited various institutions and organisations, including Buckingham Palace, to learn about best practices in governance.

The study tour is part of a larger effort to enhance cooperation and exchange of ideas between Arunachal Pradesh, the region and the international community, the statement said.

MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Techi Kaso, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Tarin Dakpe and Hayeng Mangfi are among those in the delegation.

