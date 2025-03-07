Itanagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Two significant bills, on land eviction and floodplain zoning, were passed in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Friday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, introduced on Thursday by Land Management Minister Balo Raja, was passed by voice vote.

The bill seeks to amend the existing Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 2003, to strengthen provisions to remove unauthorised occupants from public properties.

The assembly also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, introduced by Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge, by voice vote.

The bill aims to regulate the floodplain zoning of rivers and address concerns related to flooding and land use in vulnerable areas.

The assembly adopted a government resolution for amending the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, as enacted by Parliament.

