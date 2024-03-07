Bichom (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the newly formed Bichom district - carved out of West Kameng and East Kameng districts - in the presence of Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju.

He handed over the insignias bearing Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) logos signifying the transfer of responsibilities for the new district to DC Akriti Sagar and SP Sudhanshu Dhama. He laid the foundation for the district headquarters at Napangphung.

Congratulating the people of the newly created district, Khandu said that the aspiration, which had been lingering since 1984 has been fulfilled today.

"Honouring voices of diverse communities, we have fulfilled the longstanding demand of creation of the district, pending since 1984," he said.

Recounting the past, Khandu informed that the demand for the Bichom district originated in 1984, however, it came officially to the fore after the formation of the Bichom District Demand Committee in 1996 under the chairmanship of Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Nafra.

"While the Bichom district issue kept pending, we created four new districts elsewhere. These are Pakkekessang, Kamle, Leparada and Shi Yomi. I must acknowledge and commend the contributions of MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung and Dongru Siongju that finally made Bichom district a reality," he said.

Khandu assured support in the creation of infrastructure for the new district headquarters and also promised that all existing infrastructure and assets now being transferred to the Bichom district from East Kameng will be replaced with new ones.

In February last, the state Assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for the creation of Bichom district along with Keyi Panyor.

The new district will bring far-flung areas under easy accessibility and accelerate economic development through various government initiatives benefitting the Miji, Sajolang, Aka (Koro) and Puroik communities.

Reportedly, 27 villages of West Kameng will be merged with Bichom district from Nafra, Khazalang and Sirilang circles and 28 villages from East Kameng from Lada and Bana circles.

Khandu informed that one village that was left out of the Bichom district in the original amendment has been rectified through an Ordinance and will now be a part of the new district Bichom.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister flagged off vehicles distributed to beneficiary SHGs under Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana besides laying the foundation of 18 projects and inaugurating an equal number of projects.

A Multi Technology Testing Centre and Administrative Building of Central Agricultural University (Imphal) was also inaugurated and houses distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Cabinet minister Mama Natung, MLAs Dongru Siongju, Goruk Pordung, Hayeng Mangfi, Nyato Dukam, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, representatives of Sajolang Elite Society, Aka Welfare Society, Puroik Welfare Society and East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation were also present. (ANI)

