Yachuli (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pema Khandu while inaugurating the state's 26th district, Keyi Panyor, said that he has fulfilled the promise that he made in 2023 of a new district.

"In September 2023, I promised you that I would come back to give you what you have cherished for long time, a new district. Here I am today with it," Chief Minister said at Yachuli.

Also Read | Asif Sultan Arrested Again: Kashmiri Scribe Re-Arrested Two Days After Release From Five-Year Detention.

The new district, carved out of Lower Subansiri, will have its headquarters at Ter Gapin-Sam Sarth area near here.

Congratulating the people, Khandu said that the aspirations of the people, especially of the Yachuli Assembly Constituency, which have been simmering for years, has been at last fulfilled.

Also Read | Palghar Road Accident: Two Sisters Knocked Down by School Bus in Vasai, Suffer Serious Injuries.

"Heartiest congratulations to the wonderful people of the newly created district and Yachuli constituency! Let's embark on a new journey together to make this district a shining example of development for others," he said to a thunderous applause.

Wishing the people of the newly created district for a fruitful journey ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that the journey would be 'corruption free'.

"Everything good, historic, and noteworthy, especially for the Nyishi community, began in the Yachuli area. I am afraid, and you will agree, 'that'money culture' in electoral politics also began from here. Today, as we start a new journey, let's pledge to make Keyi Panyor the first district to root out this culture for others to follow suit," he beckoned.

Khandu called upon religious and community leaders, whom people listen to, to strongly campaign against the 'cash for vote' practice prevalent in the state now that the parliamentary and assembly elections are round the corner.

"I cannot stress more the need to combat corruption for a prosperous future. A strong commitment is key, and I believe that people's support will be instrumental. Together, we can build a corruption-free ecosystem," he said.

Khandu pointed out that the new district has huge potential in agriculture and horticulture and advised the local community members to focus on these sectors. He assured me that the state government would provide all support needed.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of the government to provide all facilities and implement developmental projects even before the people start demanding.

"Why should the government wait for the people to demand? It is our responsibility and duty to give to the people what they need before they come asking," he said.

He assured that all infrastructural needs of the newly created district will be fulfilled and that people are not forced to come knocking on the government's door.

"I share in the joy of the people and assure them that all infrastructure needs will be met. Yachuli's potential in is immense. With a robust road network, we can accelerate production and exports," Khandu added.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the new district flag to the incumbent deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

Also present on the occasion were Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MPs Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia, and host of cabinet colleagues, including local representatives and Education Minister Taba Tedir and MLAs.

It is to be noted that the State Assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on February 8, paving the way for the creation of two new districts, Keyi Panyor and Bichom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)