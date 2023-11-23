Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Under the aegis of NITI Aayog's State Support Mission, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) is set to host the second state-level workshop in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

This workshop is taking place at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center, Itanagar on November 24.

Also Read | Hippo Attack in South Africa: Hippopotamus Crushes Park Ranger to Death at Mkhuze Game Reserve.

It will welcome a diverse audience of women entrepreneurs including SHGs, collectives and clusters, government leaders, and private sector representatives.

This workshop marks the commencement of multi-stakeholder convergence for ecosystem strengthening for women-led enterprises of the North Eastern Region (NER).

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Milestone: 100 KM of Viaduct, 250 KM of Pier Construction Completed (Watch Video).

The primary goal is to augment awareness regarding WEP and unveil a range of pioneering initiatives that WEP has embarked upon.

These initiatives include "Maitri" a program by MakeMy Trip to empower women homestay owners in the North East, a collaborative program of AIC-SELCO-WEP for supporting clean energy entrepreneurship, and other exciting partnerships.

The workshop will entail engaging fireside chats and deep-dive discussions exploring topics such as mainstreaming gender, sports and entrepreneurship, public-private partnerships, policy support, and compliance - all contextualized to the NER.

The workshop will boast an impressive line-up of speakers, including notable figures such as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission at NITI Aayog.

Delegates from prestigious institutions such as the Ministry of DoNER, DPIIT, FICCI, NASSCOM, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, UNDP, Mastercard, IndusInd, PayTm, and various others are set to take part in the event.

This occasion will offer women entrepreneurs a distinctive opportunity to acquire knowledge, share experiences, exchange insights, and access valuable resources and support.

Additionally, it will serve as an excellent platform for both the government and the private sector to demonstrate their commitment to fostering women entrepreneurs in the North Eastern Region (NER) and establishing a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem for the last mile. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)