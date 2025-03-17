Itanagar, Mar 17 (PTI) A court in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him in the 2008 murder of two sisters.

Sessions Judge, Yupia, Hirendra Kashyap convicted Majibur Rahman alias Atabur Rahman under sections of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The conviction comes after an 11-year manhunt ended with Rahman's arrest in January this year.

Rahman had murdered the two sisters who ran a beauty parlour at Ganga Market here on June 6, 2008, and was initially arrested by the police on September 3, 2008, but he escaped from judicial custody on August 24, 2012 along with two other prisoners and had been on the run for over a decade.

His criminal record includes multiple thefts and offences across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

During his years on the run, Rahman changed his identity and moved across various states, including Kerala and Karnataka. He was also known to have stayed in Majuli, Assam, and worked in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, and other locations, Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Rahman was tracked using electronic and human surveillance, he said.

A resident of Gohaidholoni village in Sunapur circle under Bihpuria police station in Assam's North Lakhimpur district, Rahman was a habitual offender before committing the 2008 crime.

He was also part of a gang involved in multiple thefts across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"This conviction not only marks the culmination of a long-standing investigation but also reinforces the dedication and perseverance of the Capital Police team in ensuring justice is served," he added.

