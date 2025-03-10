Itanagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday presented in the assembly a budget with a total expenditure of over Rs 39,842 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal and emphasised on social and economic empowerment of people.

In the 2025-26 budget estimates, the state government projected revenue receipts at Rs 34,544.07 crore and capital receipts at Rs 5,298.16 crore, amounting to a total of Rs 39,842.23 crore.

This marks an 11.16 per cent increase from the Rs 35,840.79 crore estimated in the 2024-25 budget.

In the budget estimates, revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 29,963.33 crore as against budget estimates of Rs. 25,931.87 crore in 2024-25. The capital expenditure, including loan components, is estimated at Rs 9,878.90 crore as against budget estimates of Rs 9,533.34 crore in 2024-25.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning, and investment portfolios, clarified that the fiscal deficit of Rs 966.65 crore, which stands at 2.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), aligns with the fiscal responsibility targets outlined in the Arunachal Pradesh FRBM Act, 2006.

Presenting the budget, he outlined its foundation on four key pillars: investment in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation.

He stated that in line with the Union Budget, the vision for a 'Viksit Arunachal' aims to achieve zero poverty, universal quality education, accessible and affordable healthcare, full employment through skilled labour, economic inclusion of over 70 per cent of women, and a transformation of farmers into key contributors to making Arunachal Pradesh the fruit bowl of India.

He emphasised that the government remains committed to increasing capital expenditure to create socially and economically productive assets that will drive inclusive development.

