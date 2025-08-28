East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.05 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 28, 2025: TCS, IndiGo, SBI Cards Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 28/08/2025 08:05:54 IST, Lat: 27.77 N, Long: 93.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1960896870311714842

Also Read | US Tariffs: House Democrats Slam Donald Trump for Targeting India Over Russian Oil Purchases While Sparing China, Say 'Tariffs Not About Ukraine at All'.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on August 23, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the 'X' post said.

Earlier on August 21, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district. This earthquake occurred at 01:39 PM, with a depth of 5 kilometres. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)