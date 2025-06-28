Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) celebrates his birthday in midst of children from Oju Mission school (Photo/ANI)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), accompanied by the First Lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, visited Oju Mission School, Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, on Saturday.

During their maiden visit to the school, which the Oju Welfare Association runs, they toured the newly constructed academic block, inspected the smart classroom facilities, viewed student projects, and appreciated the photo gallery chronicling OWA's impactful journey in social service and education.

In keeping with a heartfelt tradition, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor celebrated his 72nd birthday in the midst of the children and teachers of the institute, spreading warmth and joy among the young students.

The Governor and the First Lady of the State were warmly received and treated to a vibrant array of cultural performances presented by the children.

Deeply moved by the children's enthusiasm, talent, and discipline, the Governor lauded their performances and spirit.

He encouraged them to continue nurturing their curiosity and love for learning, emphasising that education is not just about acquiring knowledge, but about shaping character and discovering one's true potential.

The Governor advised the children, whom he called 'The Shining Stars', to set high goals, remain focused, and never fear failure, while stressing that each setback is an opportunity to grow stronger. He reminded them that the foundation of good citizenship lies in integrity, hard work, and a spirit of service.

The Governor, while emphasising the holistic development of individuals, encompassing physical fitness, intellectual sharpness, and ethical conduct, shared the core principle of the National Defence Academy, which states that cadets must be physically strong, mentally alert, and morally upright.

He encouraged the students to adopt this mantra in their own lives, stating that true strength lies not just in the body, but also in a sharp mind and a good heart.

To mark the special occasion, the Governor and the First Lady also took part in a plantation programme under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' within the school campus, signifying their commitment to environmental responsibility and nurturing values.

Oju Mission School serves as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children, providing inclusive and high-quality education in a caring and values-based environment. (ANI)

