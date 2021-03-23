Itanagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reiterated that the state government will strictly deal with police personnel found indulging in drug business and abuse.

Terming drug abuse as the "biggest challenge" for the state, Khandu said it is wreaking havoc on the life of the young generation.

"Youths are our future and if we ourselves are involved in destroying the future of our children then we are taking Arunachal towards darkness," he said while attending the Dikshant Parade at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa near here.

Khandu added that the state government would constitute Special Task Force (STF) in every district to contain drug abuse and further announced special incentives for police personnel joining the STF on deputation.

He also announced risk allowances for police personnel assigned on duties that involve risking their lives.

Khandu appreciated the determination of the recruits who despite the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully completed their training course and thanked the ITBP for their assistance in completion of the training.

"The state police that initially started as a small force today has the strength of 15,000 personnel with 3,000 vacancies more to be filled," the chief minister said and assured that the vacancies would be gradually filled through Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in coming days.

Stressing on the importance of training, Khandu requested the home department to regularly conduct training for police personnel and make them fit for duty.

He said that whenever on a district tour, he found that the physical fitness level of many police personnel are not up to the mark and further urged the department for regular conduct of physical training as well as other training programmes.

The chief minister congratulated the 1,034 trainee police constables and wished them for further success in their career.

He also congratulated the state police and the PTC for having successfully trained the largest batch of constable recruits ever in the history of the state.

On the occasion, Khandu also flagged off police vehicles and inaugurated the MT garage and firing range.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra were also present on the occasion among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)