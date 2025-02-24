Itanagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam on Monday stressed the need to modernise teaching methods and pedagogy to align those with industry demands, particularly for trainees at the state's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

He inaugurated a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) in Pedagogy, organised by the state government in collaboration with Kolkata-based Central Staff Training and Research Institute (CSTARI) and Howrah's National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), here on Monday, an official statement said.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration event, Dukam highlighted the growing need for skills in emerging technologies and reiterated the state government's commitment to building a strong skilling ecosystem.

He also stressed the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and employment generation.

Dukam commended the role of CSTARI and NSTI in providing relevant training that enhances the employability of ITI instructors, contributing to Arunachal Pradesh's economic growth.

He urged ITI instructors to encourage trainees to explore self-employment opportunities in their respective trades rather than relying solely on government jobs.

The minister also expressed his desire for trainers to gain exposure in different states and implement those learnings in Arunachal Pradesh. He remarked that the state government's initiative was a step in the right direction towards creating a larger ecosystem.

State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Commissioner Saugat Biswas underscored CSTARI's pivotal role in transforming traditional skilling techniques into modern methods. He noted that CSTARI's advanced training programmes and state-of-the-art facilities equip instructors to meet industry demands effectively.

Biswas thanked CSTARI for its commitment to enhancing vocational education in the region, calling the initiative a significant step forward in improving instructor training and skill development in Arunachal Pradesh.

He further stated that various upskilling measures had been implemented in the current financial year. ITI instructors were sent to CSTARI, Kolkata, for employability skill training, while group instructors underwent training in organisational management. Additionally, 31 instructors received domain-specific training at NSTI.

Biswas also emphasised that new-age skills were gaining global relevance and that the training programme would enable instructors to make informed career decisions while shaping the future of their trainees.

The programme is being attended by 22 instructors, including six women, from various ITIs across the state, the statement added.

